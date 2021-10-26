8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.83.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EGHT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 3,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $82,983.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,027.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 2,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $71,897.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,092 shares of company stock worth $731,978 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,568,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,383,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,314,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,251,000 after buying an additional 202,090 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGHT stock opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.07 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 80.05%. 8X8’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

