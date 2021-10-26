$96.66 Million in Sales Expected for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) to report sales of $96.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Livent’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $94.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $99.50 million. Livent posted sales of $72.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Livent will report full-year sales of $387.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $384.50 million to $391.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $454.34 million, with estimates ranging from $427.50 million to $470.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $102.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.80 million.

LTHM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Livent from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.34.

Shares of LTHM stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.62. 25,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,767,861. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Livent has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $27.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -286.78, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.16.

In other Livent news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $100,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTHM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter valued at $798,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Livent by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Livent by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

