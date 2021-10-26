ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $33.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $68.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.04. ABB has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 20.29%. ABB’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ABB will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABB. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in ABB by 141.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ABB by 288.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ABB by 145.8% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ABB in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ABB by 200.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 4.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ABB

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

