Abulaba Trading Down 65.1% Over Last 7 Days (AAA)

Abulaba (CURRENCY:AAA) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 26th. In the last week, Abulaba has traded down 65.1% against the US dollar. Abulaba has a total market cap of $1,888.24 and approximately $8.00 worth of Abulaba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abulaba coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00054572 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005187 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.04 or 0.00214061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00104064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00011876 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Abulaba Coin Profile

Abulaba (AAA) is a coin. It launched on December 14th, 2017. Abulaba’s total supply is 397,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,090,818 coins. Abulaba’s official Twitter account is @AbulabaCapital and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abulaba’s official website is abulaba.co

According to CryptoCompare, “AAA Reserve Currency is an off-chain fiat-collateralised stable coin, working under Jersey jurisdiction, and is the only stable coin currently pegged to inflation. The AAA hold three fiat currencies (USD, GBP, YEN) along with multi-asset (fixed income) as collateral backing the value of AAA coins. Proceeds gathered from the sale of the AAA ERC20 token are invested back into the asset categories to produce an effective return that offsets the loss of purchasing power of the fiat currencies. The AAA strengths are superior Store of Value & Unit of Account, Diversified Stability Mechanism, Legally Compliant Stablecoin, Proven Stability Mechanism and Non-Profit Structure. “

