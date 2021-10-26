Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CEO Sells $1,780,550.00 in Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total transaction of $1,780,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $356.34. 1,547,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932,514. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $212.45 and a 1-year high of $359.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $332.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.27.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s payout ratio is 52.01%.

Accenture declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 8,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 4.4% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 19,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Redburn Partners upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.42.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

