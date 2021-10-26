ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30-$1.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00-$2.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.03 billion.ACCO Brands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.300-$1.400 EPS.

NYSE:ACCO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.93. 701,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average of $8.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. ACCO Brands has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $9.77.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $517.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.60 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACCO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Noble Financial set a $8.40 target price on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ACCO Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ACCO Brands stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,819 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of ACCO Brands worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

