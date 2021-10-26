Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Achilles Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Achilles Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of ACHL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.64. 3,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,537. The company has a current ratio of 17.21, a quick ratio of 17.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80. Achilles Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $18.95.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. Equities analysts forecast that Achilles Therapeutics will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $413,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $463,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $533,000. Institutional investors own 46.24% of the company’s stock.

Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

