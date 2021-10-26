Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,236,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,956 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.54% of Activision Blizzard worth $404,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.64. 59,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,645,592. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.18 and its 200-day moving average is $88.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market cap of $63.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATVI. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

