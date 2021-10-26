Advisory Resource Group Purchases Shares of 98,135 PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL)

Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 98,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,062,000. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of Advisory Resource Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 12,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 93,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after buying an additional 12,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 37.3% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 5,479 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PHYL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.12. 55 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,157. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.20. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $39.38 and a 52 week high of $41.52.

