Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $26,000 in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 186.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 231.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

MGK stock opened at $249.16 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $177.10 and a 12 month high of $251.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $242.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.