Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $27,000 in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RWX. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,314,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,272,000 after acquiring an additional 42,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 36.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 92,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF stock opened at $36.71 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $38.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.01.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.