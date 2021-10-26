Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases New Shares in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,543.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,081,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,508,000 after buying an additional 1,955,107 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 112.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,087,000 after buying an additional 1,285,736 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,496.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,277,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,968,000 after buying an additional 1,197,098 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 26.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,127,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,297,000 after buying an additional 450,013 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 2,629.3% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 423,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,223,000 after buying an additional 407,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

VNO opened at $44.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of -82.87 and a beta of 1.42. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $378.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.90 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.79%.

VNO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

