Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases New Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Equitable in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Equitable by 146.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Equitable in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Equitable in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Equitable by 18.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $450,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.73.

NYSE:EQH opened at $33.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.68 and its 200-day moving average is $31.41. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.43%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

