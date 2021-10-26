Advisory Services Network LLC Takes $28,000 Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 12.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 62.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 6.6% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $85.26 on Tuesday. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $86.09. The stock has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.56.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equity Residential’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.93%.

In other news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EQR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.31.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

