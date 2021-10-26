Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$22.19.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.09 target price on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Laurentian raised their target price on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada set a C$20.09 target price on Aecon Group in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of Aecon Group stock opened at C$20.47 on Tuesday. Aecon Group has a one year low of C$13.49 and a one year high of C$22.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$20.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.37. The stock has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

