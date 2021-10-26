AgEagle Aerial Systems Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 19,951 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,125% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,628 call options.

Shares of UAVS opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $219.43 million, a P/E ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 4.74. AgEagle Aerial Systems has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $17.68.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative net margin of 240.99% and a negative return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAVS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the second quarter valued at about $1,877,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 136.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 18,234 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 9.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 8,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of drones for commercial use. The firm also enables the capturing, imaging, editing and analyzing of images and data captured by drones; and intends on using commercial drones to be used for delivery services of goods. It offers contract manufacturing, drone solutions, and agriculture solutions.

