Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Agenus in a report released on Monday, October 25th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.06 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of Agenus stock opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $883.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average of $4.88. Agenus has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $10.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 million.

In other Agenus news, CEO Garo H. Armen sold 82,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $533,695.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 852,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,543,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine M. Klaskin sold 11,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $72,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Agenus by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 901,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 354,851 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Agenus in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,245,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Agenus by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 531,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its position in Agenus by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 13,777,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,474,000 after purchasing an additional 912,567 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Agenus during the second quarter worth approximately $374,000. 49.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agenus

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

