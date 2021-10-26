AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.63 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 160.72% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

NASDAQ AGNC traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $16.52. 161,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,558,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average is $16.91. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $18.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

The company also recently declared a oct 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.28.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AGNC Investment stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,802,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.53% of AGNC Investment worth $47,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.