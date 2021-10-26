Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $966.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.42 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AEM opened at $57.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $49.20 and a 1-year high of $84.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

AEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bankshares downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.28.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,472,959 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462,968 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.60% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $89,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

