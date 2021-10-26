AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Stock Price Up 2.2%

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI)’s share price rose 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.86. Approximately 11,676,140 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,609% from the average daily volume of 683,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of AIkido Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $76.49 million, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.81.

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AIkido Pharma during the first quarter worth $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AIkido Pharma by 13.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 80,879 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in AIkido Pharma by 121.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 195,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 107,559 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in AIkido Pharma by 417.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 121,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in AIkido Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. 10.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIkido Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIKI)

AIkido Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

