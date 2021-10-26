Aion (AION) Market Cap Hits $90.93 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 26th. One Aion coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000293 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $90.93 million and approximately $5.10 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,321.58 or 1.00059567 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00065926 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $355.21 or 0.00570306 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $203.33 or 0.00326457 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.41 or 0.00194930 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00013961 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002176 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 497,436,008 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

