Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$26.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AC shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Air Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$25.45 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Air Canada to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Arielle Meloul-Wechsler sold 7,023 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.51, for a total value of C$165,110.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$215,469.15.

Shares of AC opened at C$23.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$8.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$14.48 and a twelve month high of C$31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,209.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$23.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.16.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The company reported C($3.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.54) by C($0.52). The business had revenue of C$837.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$859.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Canada will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

