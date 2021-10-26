Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Receives Sell Rating from Societe Generale

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities research analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air France-KLM has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS AFLYY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.55. 10,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,461. Air France-KLM has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.63.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air France-KLM will post -9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

