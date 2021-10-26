Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $314.67.

APD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of APD stock opened at $293.92 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $268.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.84. The company has a market cap of $65.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

