Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) by 53.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AKRO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,847,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,844,000 after acquiring an additional 383,030 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $7,783,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 893,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,910,000 after buying an additional 235,691 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,513,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,924,000 after buying an additional 191,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 557.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after buying an additional 182,368 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Akero Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In other news, CFO William Richard White sold 4,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $97,835.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,027.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $364,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,441 shares of company stock valued at $920,135. 7.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.56. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $34.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.99.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

