Akropolis (AKRO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $19.58 Million

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. Akropolis has a market cap of $127.79 million and approximately $19.58 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Akropolis has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. One Akropolis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0380 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Akropolis alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00050951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005282 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.39 or 0.00212635 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.18 or 0.00103081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00011694 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Akropolis Profile

Akropolis (CRYPTO:AKRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,364,292,849 coins. Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Akropolis

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akropolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akropolis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akropolis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.