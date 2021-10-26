Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The textile maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Albany International had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 14.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Shares of AIN traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,703. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Albany International has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $93.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Albany International’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

In other news, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $119,017,944.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,804.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Albany International stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 30,402 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.33% of Albany International worth $9,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

AIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

