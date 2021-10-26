Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Shares Gap Up to $81.27

Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $81.27, but opened at $85.69. Albany International shares last traded at $85.01, with a volume of 536 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AIN shares. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.43.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Albany International had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 14.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

In related news, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $119,017,944.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,804.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the third quarter worth about $784,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Albany International in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,994,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,582 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Albany International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 106,990 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in Albany International by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 20,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International (NYSE:AIN)

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

