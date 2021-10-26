Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Shares Bought by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,903,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Aldeyra Therapeutics comprises about 1.5% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 17.12% of Aldeyra Therapeutics worth $112,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 407.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALDX stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.28. 4,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,935. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.11 million, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 34.59 and a quick ratio of 34.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.42. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $15.95.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

