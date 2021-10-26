Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $547.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.52 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share.

ARE stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,099. The stock has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a fifty-two week low of $150.08 and a fifty-two week high of $209.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 61.37%.

Several research firms have commented on ARE. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.83.

In other news, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $5,401,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,300,702.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $2,612,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,788,934.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,538 shares of company stock valued at $19,454,703. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 929,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,536 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.61% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $169,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

