Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,225 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Allakos were worth $6,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Allakos by 31.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allakos by 252.2% in the first quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 29,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 20,936 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Allakos by 147.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,115,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Allakos by 453.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after buying an additional 31,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Allakos alerts:

Shares of ALLK opened at $108.97 on Tuesday. Allakos Inc. has a one year low of $75.41 and a one year high of $157.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.23.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Allakos Inc. will post -4.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALLK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Allakos in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Allakos in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.42.

In other Allakos news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allakos Profile

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.