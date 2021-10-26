Allbirds, Inc. Plans $250 Million IPO for November 3rd (BIRD)

Allbirds, Inc. (BIRD) is planning to raise $250 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, November 3rd, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 19,200,000 shares at $12.00-$14.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Allbirds, Inc. generated $219.3 million in revenue and had a net loss of $25.9 million. The company has a market cap of $1.9 billion.

Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, Baird, William Blair, Piper Sandler, Cowen, Guggenheim Securities, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Stifel and Telsey Advisory Group served as the underwriters for the IPO and C.L. King & Associates, Drexel Hamilton, Loop Capital Markets, Penserra Securities LLC, Ramirez & Co., Inc. and Siebert Williams Shank were co-managers.

Allbirds, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Note: Allbirds filed confidentially for an IPO on June 16, 2021. The company became a Public Benefit Corporation in 2016. Allbirds says it is pioneering a Sustainable Public Offering – or SPO – with certain criteria for ESG, including the minimizing of environmental impact to reduce carbon emissions and waste, monitor and enforce Tier 1 labor supply chain standards, and set standards for achieving and maintaining employee diversity.) Joseph Zwillinger and Timothy Brown are our co-CEOs. We began our journey in 2015 with three fundamental beliefs about the emerging generation of consumers: first, these consumers recognize that climate change is an existential threat to the human race; second, these consumers connect their purchase decisions with their impact on the planet, demanding more from businesses, and third, these consumers do not want to compromise between looking good, feeling good, and doing good. Our most iconic product, the Wool Runner, which TIME Magazine named the “World’s Most Comfortable Shoe,” features a distinctly simple design showcasing our sustainably-sourced merino wool combined with our innovative SweetFoam sole, made with the world’s first carbon-negative green ethylene-vinyl acetate, or EVA. We continue to innovate our materials with natural sources such as tree fiber, sugarcane, crab shells, and more. We market directly to consumers via our localized multilingual digital platform and our physical footprint of 27 stores as of June 30, 2021. In 2020, our digital channel represented 89 percent of our sales and our stores the remaining 11 percent. **Note: Revenue and net loss figures are for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020. “.

Allbirds, Inc. was founded in 2015 and has 275 employees. The company is located at 730 Montgomery Street San Francisco, CA 94111 and can be reached via phone at (628) 225-4848 or on the web at http://www.allbirds.com/.

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.