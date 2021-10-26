Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08, RTT News reports. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,560. Alliance Resource Partners has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,921 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

