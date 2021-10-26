Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 98,444 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 431,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,444 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $12,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 2,646.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,702,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,520 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,113,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,746,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,440,000 after acquiring an additional 862,409 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,182,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,126,000 after acquiring an additional 731,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $27.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.26. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1 year low of $22.44 and a 1 year high of $31.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $596.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.65 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

NOMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

