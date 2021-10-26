Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,897 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.40% of Renewable Energy Group worth $12,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 9.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

REGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Renewable Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.81.

In other news, CEO Cynthia J. Warner bought 1,500 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.94 per share, with a total value of $74,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,757 shares in the company, valued at $5,381,384.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Chad Stone sold 774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $39,474.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 6,500 shares of company stock worth $326,430 and have sold 14,310 shares worth $744,233. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of REGI opened at $59.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.67. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.93.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $816.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.95 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.