Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,308 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.07% of Domino’s Pizza worth $11,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DPZ. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 23.0% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 23.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 116,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $507.32.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $466.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $500.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $467.07. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $548.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 31.31%.

In related news, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at $549,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total value of $938,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,240 shares of company stock worth $30,098,234. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

