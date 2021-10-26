Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 217,682 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) by 47.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 678,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217,682 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 1.35% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $10,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.2% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 82,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 18.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 526.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LIND opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $21.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average of $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $735.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.47.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.11). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 681.89%. The business had revenue of $15.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 million. Analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LIND. Craig Hallum upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Lindblad Expeditions Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.