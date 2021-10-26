Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 68,492 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,492 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.43% of Atkore worth $13,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Atkore by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,723,000 after buying an additional 35,984 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,259,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 64.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 445,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,053,000 after acquiring an additional 174,600 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 48.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 17,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atkore in the first quarter worth about $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $93.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.49. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $102.49.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $853.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.41 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 85.22% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total value of $4,891,632.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

