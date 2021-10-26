Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Stock Holdings in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 859,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384,666 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $10,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Formula Growth Ltd. purchased a new stake in SunOpta during the second quarter valued at about $3,427,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $758,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in SunOpta by 162.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 868,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,635,000 after acquiring an additional 537,452 shares during the last quarter. Overbrook Management Corp raised its stake in SunOpta by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 180,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 30,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in SunOpta by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SunOpta alerts:

STKL opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.44. SunOpta Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $17.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.29.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SunOpta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

SunOpta Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY).

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.