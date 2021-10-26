Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 24,844 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,844 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $13,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $99.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.39. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $103.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $341.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.81 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PNFP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

In other news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $7,479,381.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,257,521.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 36,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $3,683,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,329 shares of company stock valued at $14,741,859 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.