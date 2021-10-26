Allison Transmission (ALSN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Allison Transmission to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.76 million. On average, analysts expect Allison Transmission to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $34.69 on Tuesday. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $33.70 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Sunday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

