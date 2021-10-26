Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.24 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $19.25 price target on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.90.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Shares of PINE opened at $18.76 on Friday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $211.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.26 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.67.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 6.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 126.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 688,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 385,018 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 33.4% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 843,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 211,497 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,179,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 113.7% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 302,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 161,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.