Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) were down 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$10.85 and last traded at C$10.89. Approximately 14,663 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 28,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. National Bankshares raised shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$13.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.25 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.67.

The company has a current ratio of 176.65, a quick ratio of 176.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.08. The company has a market cap of C$288.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -680.63.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

