Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Decreases Position in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. decreased its holdings in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) by 19.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,078,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,741,046 shares during the period. Advantage Solutions accounts for approximately 0.9% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Advantage Solutions worth $76,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Advantage Solutions by 48.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1,207.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ADV traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,166. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $13.92.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $849.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.35 million. Advantage Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Advantage Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advantage Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

