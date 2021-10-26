Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $57.70 Million in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 234,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,699,000. ResMed comprises approximately 0.7% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.16% of ResMed at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of ResMed by 886.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 19.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. 65.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $267.89. 3,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,078. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.70 and a 12 month high of $301.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 82.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.73.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.10 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total transaction of $434,441.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,959 shares in the company, valued at $36,215,861.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total transaction of $2,046,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,410 shares of company stock worth $14,356,393. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RMD. lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. CLSA raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.67.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

