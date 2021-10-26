Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Raises Stock Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 299.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,388,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,791,077 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.84% of Pure Storage worth $46,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 1,965.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,863,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,674,000 after acquiring an additional 122,454 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Pure Storage by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,233,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,570,000 after buying an additional 29,781 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Pure Storage by 177.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 106,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 67,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PSTG. Stifel Europe upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Pure Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.21.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $1,986,666.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,147.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pure Storage stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.50. 6,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,452,777. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.66. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $29.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 1.42.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $496.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

