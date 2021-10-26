Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes $129.50 Million Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 542,446 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $129,504,000. Workday comprises approximately 1.5% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.22% of Workday as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.4% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.9% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 15.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 43.8% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.9% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $283.32. 5,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,490. The stock has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,567.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.62 and a 52-week high of $284.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $258.09 and its 200 day moving average is $245.43.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total value of $710,958.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $159,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 604,251 shares of company stock worth $158,419,305. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WDAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

