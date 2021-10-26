Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 392,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,654 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 1,673.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 10,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambev alerts:

Shares of Ambev stock opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. Ambev S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.18.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Ambev had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABEV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.55.

Ambev Profile

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.