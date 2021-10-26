American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,577,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.72% of American Electric Power worth $302,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 43.5% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 62.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 50.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $84.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,990. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $94.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $171,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.49.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.