American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Increased to $151.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $147.00 to $151.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the payment services company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

AXP has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price target on American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded American Express from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $173.00 price target (up previously from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $173.65.

NYSE AXP opened at $182.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $144.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $189.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.23 and a 200-day moving average of $163.26.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

In other news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 10.1% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 157,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $22,304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,415 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 22.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 4.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 226,684 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,734,000 after acquiring an additional 9,241 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

